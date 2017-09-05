Market Overview

Insmed Shares Rise 100% After Positive Results From Lung Disease Study
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 05, 2017 11:27am   Comments
Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) shares are trading higher by $13.80, or 112 percent, at $26.09 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is the announcement of positive top-line results from its Phase 3 Convert study of ALIS in adult patients with treatment-refractory nontuberculous Mycobacterial (NTM) lung disease.

Its much higher opening print of $29.50 is only two cents from the high for the day ($29.52), which exceeds its former all-time high from March 2006 at $27.90.

Since reaching that elevated level, profit-takers have come into Insmed and it has drifted lower. As of 11:15 a.m. EST, the stock has fallen to $25.38 and is trying to remain in the $26.00 handle.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

