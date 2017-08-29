Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) shares are trading higher by $2.16 at $130.15 in Tuesday's session. The stock has been linked to reports that it may be acquired by United Technologies Corporations

(NYSE: UTX). Interestingly, shares added nearly $5.00 ($106.53 to $111.32 on Aug.1), which was three days before news broke that United Technologies was preparing a bid for company.

Tuesday, the issue spike to $135.31 (new all-time high), when rumors circulated that the deal may be done $140/share or less. Since reaching that level — elevated along with no confirmation of an impending bid — Rockwell Collins has retreated to $130.00 area.

In order to post a new all-time-closing, it will need to end the session above its Aug. 24 close ($129.28).

