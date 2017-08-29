Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Rockwell Collins Higher Off Renewed Takeover Speculation
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 29, 2017 1:27pm   Comments
Share:
Related COL
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2017
Rockwell Collins Upgraded To 3 Stars By Vetr
Rockwell Collins teams with Black & Veatch and Ameren for beyond visual line of sight UAS ... (GuruFocus)

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE: COL) shares are trading higher by $2.16 at $130.15 in Tuesday's session. The stock has been linked to reports that it may be acquired by United Technologies Corporations
(NYSE: UTX). Interestingly, shares added nearly $5.00 ($106.53 to $111.32 on Aug.1), which was three days before news broke that United Technologies was preparing a bid for company.

Tuesday, the issue spike to $135.31 (new all-time high), when rumors circulated that the deal may be done $140/share or less. Since reaching that level — elevated along with no confirmation of an impending bid — Rockwell Collins has retreated to $130.00 area.

In order to post a new all-time-closing, it will need to end the session above its Aug. 24 close ($129.28).

Posted-In: Technicals Commodities Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COL + UTX)

Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 23: United Technologies, RH, RhythmOne-YuMe
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2017
Cramer Finds A Way To Explain Stock Diversification With Fantasy Football
Rockwell Collins Upgraded To 3 Stars By Vetr
Wall Street's M&A Chatter From August 11-13: Altice, Costco-Kroger, United Technologies-Rockwell Collins
Watch These 4 Huge Call Purchases In Friday Trade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on COL
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.