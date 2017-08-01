Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL) shares are trading higher by $8.09, or 32 percent, at $32.80 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a huge Q2 beat of 33 cents along with slight sales beat.

After a much higher open, Lumber Liquidators had only a 13-cent retreat to $30.07 before continuing its move higher. Once it surpassed its former high for the move made on May 22 at $30.65, the pace of the rally accelerated.

It has continued to make new highs for the session, with the current one standing at $32.96 as of 11:48 a.m. EST. That marks the highest level for the stock since April 28, when it peaked at $33.70.

