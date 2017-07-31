Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading higher by $6.25 (69.2 percent) at $15.50 in Monday's session.

The stock, which was halted all day on Friday, is getting a huge lift from the FDA's overwhelmingly positive vote of its Hepatitis B vaccine (Heplisav B).

However, investors are using the good news to take some profits in the stock. After reaching $20.00 in pre-market trading, it could do no better than $17.20 off the opening bell and has continued to make lows for the session.

At this time (10:57 a.m. EST), $15.70 stands as the low for the session. It may be difficult to identify daily support in the issue as the top of Thursday's range is way down at $10.13.

