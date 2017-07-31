Market Overview

Dynavax Up 70% After FDA Vote For Hepatitis B Vaccine
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 31, 2017 10:58am   Comments
Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are trading higher by $6.25 (69.2 percent) at $15.50 in Monday's session.

The stock, which was halted all day on Friday, is getting a huge lift from the FDA's overwhelmingly positive vote of its Hepatitis B vaccine (Heplisav B).

See Also: Dynavax Gets 12-1 FDA Vote For Hepatitis B Vaccine

However, investors are using the good news to take some profits in the stock. After reaching $20.00 in pre-market trading, it could do no better than $17.20 off the opening bell and has continued to make lows for the session.

At this time (10:57 a.m. EST), $15.70 stands as the low for the session. It may be difficult to identify daily support in the issue as the top of Thursday's range is way down at $10.13.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

