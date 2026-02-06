As of Feb. 6, 2026, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Veris Residential Inc (NYSE:VRE)

How do other stocks rank? Get the full BZ Edge Rankings breakdown here.

Photo via Shutterstock