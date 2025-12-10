December 10, 2025 8:19 AM 1 min read

Jim Cramer Says Avoid This Stock: 'The Only Thing Worse Than Housing Is...'

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Tuesday, Jim Cramer recommended staying away from Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). “The only thing worse than housing is cars,” he noted.

On the earnings front, Dorman Products reported mixed results on Oct. 27. The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.62 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.50 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $543.736 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $551.033 million.

When asked about CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV), he said, “There are better places to play the data center, but it's doing very, very well.”

According to recent news, CoreWeave announced on Dec. 9 that it has priced its $2.25 billion convertible note offering.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is good, but as a “trading vehicle only,” Cramer said.

Alaska Air, on Dec. 3, cut its fourth-quarter EPS outlook due to transitory headwinds, including an IT outage, lost revenue from the government shutdown, larger fuel costs and a greater book tax rate.

Price Action:

  • Dorman Products shares fell 0.8% to settle at $123.77 on Tuesday.
  • CoreWeave shares gained 5.1% to close at $90.66.
  • Alaska Air shares rose 0.2% to settle at $49.54 on Tuesday.

