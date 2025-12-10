Jim Cramer Says Avoid This Stock: 'The Only Thing Worse Than Housing Is...'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Tuesday, Jim Cramer recommended staying away from Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) . “The only thing worse than housing is cars,” he noted.

On the earnings front, Dorman Products reported mixed results on Oct. 27. The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.62 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.50 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $543.736 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $551.033 million.

When asked about CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV) , he said, “There are better places to play the data center, but it's doing very, very well.”

According to recent news, CoreWeave announced on Dec. 9 that it has priced its $2.25 billion convertible note offering.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is good, but as a “trading vehicle only,” Cramer said.

Alaska Air, on Dec. 3, cut its fourth-quarter EPS outlook due to transitory headwinds, including an IT outage, lost revenue from the government shutdown, larger fuel costs and a greater book tax rate.

Price Action:

Dorman Products shares fell 0.8% to settle at $123.77 on Tuesday.

CoreWeave shares gained 5.1% to close at $90.66.

Alaska Air shares rose 0.2% to settle at $49.54 on Tuesday.

Photo: Shutterstock