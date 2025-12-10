Jim Cramer Says Avoid This Stock: 'The Only Thing Worse Than Housing Is...'

On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” on Tuesday, Jim Cramer recommended staying away from Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM). “The only thing worse than housing is cars,” he noted.
On the earnings front, Dorman Products reported mixed results on Oct. 27. The company posted quarterly earnings of $2.62 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $2.50 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $543.736 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $551.033 million.
When asked about CoreWeave, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV), he said, “There are better places to play the data center, but it's doing very, very well.”
According to recent news, CoreWeave announced on Dec. 9 that it has priced its $2.25 billion convertible note offering.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) is good, but as a “trading vehicle only,” Cramer said.
Alaska Air, on Dec. 3, cut its fourth-quarter EPS outlook due to transitory headwinds, including an IT outage, lost revenue from the government shutdown, larger fuel costs and a greater book tax rate.
Price Action:
- Dorman Products shares fell 0.8% to settle at $123.77 on Tuesday.
- CoreWeave shares gained 5.1% to close at $90.66.
- Alaska Air shares rose 0.2% to settle at $49.54 on Tuesday.
Read Next:
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.