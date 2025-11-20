Top 2 Materials Stocks That Are Ticking Portfolio Bombs

As of Nov. 20, 2025, two stocks in the materials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Sigma Lithium Corp (NASDAQ:SGML)

On Nov. 14, Sigma Lithium reported third-quarter revenue of $28.5 million. EPS loss was 10 cents in the quarter compared to a loss of 23 cents in the prior year quarter. The company reported net revenue growth of 69% quarter over quarter (Q/Q) and 36% year over year (Y/Y), driven by its commercialization strategy that capitalized on seasonal lithium pricing and provisional pricing. The company's stock gained around 71% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $14.71.

RSI Value: 76.9

76.9 SGML Price Action: Shares of Sigma Lithium jumped 33.3% to close at $10.36 on Wednesday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 81.66 Momentum score.

Solstice Advanced Materials Inc (NASDAQ:SOLS)

On Nov. 6, Solstice Advanced Materials reported financial results for the third quarter of 2025. “I am excited to report Solstice’s third quarter results, marking our first earnings announcement following our spin-off from Honeywell on October 30,” said David Sewell, President and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock gained around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $61.00.

RSI Value: 73.6

73.6 SOLS Price Action: Shares of Solstice Advanced Materials rose 3.1% to close at $42.72 on Wednesday.

