Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This Quarter

As of Oct. 31, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC)

On Oct. 30, Alphatec Holdings reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 sales guidance above estimates. “I’m eXtremely proud of the entire ATEC team for delivering another quarter of industry-leading results,” said Pat Miles, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. The company's stock gained around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $17.14.

RSI Value: 82.5

82.5 ATEC Price Action: Shares of Alphatec fell 1% to close at $16.33 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 91.00 Momentum score.

Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TVTX)

On Oct. 30, Travere Therapeutics reported better-than-expected third-quarter sales results. “We delivered outstanding commercial performance in the third quarter, reflecting the growing role of FILSPARI as a foundational therapy in IgAN. This success underscores the strength of our commercial execution and the expanding confidence in FILSPARI among physicians and patients,” said Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. The company's stock gained around 24% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $30.97.

RSI Value: 80.9

80.9 TVTX Price Action: Shares of Travere Therapeutics fell 1.1% to close at $29.65 on Thursday.

