Top 2 Consumer Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff This quarter

As of Oct. 27, 2025, two stocks in the consumer discretionary sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Papa John’s International Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International will release its third quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday, Nov. 6. The company's stock gained around 15% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $60.75.

RSI Value: 72.9

72.9 PZZA Price Action: Shares of Papa John’s rose 4.5% to close at $55.31 on Friday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 80.04 Momentum score with Value at 23.22.

General Motors Co (NYSE:GM)

On Oct. 21, General Motors reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised FY25 adjusted EPS outlook. Quarterly sales of $48.59 billion (down 0.3% year over year) topped Street view of $45.27 billion, driven by Chevrolet's rise to America's No. 2 electric-vehicle brand, with the Equinox EV emerging as the best-selling non-Tesla model, the company said. The company's stock gained around 19% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $69.70.

RSI Value: 81.2

81.2 GM Price Action: Shares of GM gained 4.2% to close at $69.66 on Friday.

