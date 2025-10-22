Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Crash This Month

As of Oct. 22, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB)

On Oct. 3, Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem upgraded Curbline Properties from Equal-Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $27. The company's stock gained around 7% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $25.69.

RSI Value: 73.9

73.9 CURB Price Action: Shares of Curbline Properties rose 3.2% to close at $24.23 on Tuesday.

Shares of Curbline Properties rose 3.2% to close at $24.23 on Tuesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 40.80 Momentum score with Value at 8.54.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

On Oct. 13, Berenberg analyst Kai Klose initiated coverage on Essential Properties with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $36. The company's stock gained around 6% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $34.88.

RSI Value: 72.4

72.4 EPRT Price Action: Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust gained 0.8% to close at $31.63 on Tuesday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.