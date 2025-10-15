UPS Truck parked at a stop on road
October 15, 2025 8:13 AM 2 min read

Jim Cramer Says He Still Doesn't Like UPS Ahead of Earnings

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
On CNBC's “Mad Money Lightning Round,” Jim Cramer said no to United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). “I still don't like UPS,” he added.

United Parcel Service will announce its third-quarter results before the opening bell on Oct. 28. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share, down from $1.76 per share in the year-ago period. The company is projected to report quarterly revenue of $20.88 billion, compared to $22.25 billion a year earlier.

On Monday, Citigroup analyst Ariel Rosa maintained a Buy rating for United Parcel Service and lowered the price target from $114 to $112.

UPS Price Action: United shares were up 0.24% at $84.25 during premarket trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $82.00, reflecting significant pressure over the past year with a year-to-date performance down 32%. This decline highlights the challenges UPS has faced, particularly in a competitive landscape where e-commerce giants like Amazon continue to exert pressure on logistics and delivery services.

From a technical perspective, the stock is currently trading just below its 50-day moving average of $85.62, which is about 1.6% above the current price. This proximity to the moving average suggests that a breakout above this level could signal a potential reversal or recovery attempt. However, the 200-day moving average sits significantly higher at $102.12, indicating a broader bearish trend that may take time to reverse.

Key support is identified at $83.73, which could provide a floor for the stock in the event of further downward pressure. Conversely, resistance is seen at $87.43, a level that traders will be watching closely for signs of a potential rally. The current RSI of 46.75 indicates a neutral momentum, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, which may lead to increased volatility as it seeks direction.

In comparison to its peers, UPS holds a market cap of $71.24 billion, positioning it among the larger players in the logistics sector. This relative size may provide some stability, but the ongoing challenges in the market necessitate a cautious approach to any bullish positions.

Given the current setup, a break above the resistance level of $87.43 could open the door for a more significant recovery, while failure to hold above the support at $83.73 may lead to further declines. Traders should be particularly attentive to these levels as they could dictate the near-term trajectory of the stock.

