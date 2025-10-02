Top 2 Health Care Stocks That May Keep You Up At Night This Month

As of Oct. 2, 2025, two stocks in the health care sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)

On Oct. 2, the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to the company's TSHA-102 for Rett Syndrome. “Breakthrough Therapy designation highlights the FDA’s recognition of both the significant unmet medical need across the estimated 10,000 patients suffering from Rett syndrome in the U.S. and the potential of TSHA-102 to redefine the treatment paradigm for this devastating disease. This designation was granted following the FDA’s review of available clinical data from the 12 patients treated in Part A of our REVEAL trials, which support the potential of TSHA-102 to improve function and enable achievement of developmental milestones across core areas of disease that may significantly impact patient and caregiver lives,” said Rumana Haque-Ahmed, Chief Regulatory Officer of Taysha. The company's stock gained around 12% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $3.40.

RSI Value: 73.5

73.5 TSHA Price Action: Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies closed at $3.18 on Wednesday.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies closed at $3.18 on Wednesday. Edge Stock Ratings: 93.10 Momentum score.

Nanobiotix SA – ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX)

On Sept. 30, Nanobiotix posted a H1 loss of 12 cents per share, versus a year-ago loss of 50 cents per share. The company's stock gained around 122% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $21.00.

RSI Value: 81.7

81.7 NBTX Price Action: Shares of Nanobiotix closed at $18.74 on Wednesday.

Unlock the rest of the BZ Edge Rankings and see how top stocks stack up.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock