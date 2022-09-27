Option Traders Turn Bearish On The US Dollar

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF UUP traded 7 times its average daily put volume on Monday.

There were buyers of 30,500 of the October 30 puts at $0.25 per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders expect the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF to fall below $30 before October expiration, “giving up some of these recent gains,” he added.

UUP Price Action: Shares of the Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund ETF climbed 1.12% to close at $30.66 on Monday.