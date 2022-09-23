ñol

Block Options Point To Further Downside Ahead

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 23, 2022 8:55 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Block Inc. SQ traded at 1.8 times the average daily put volume on Thursday.

There was a seller of 7,000 of the November 57.5 puts at an average price of $8 per contract, Khouw mentioned. The trader bought 7,000 of the November 50 puts at an average price of $4.50 per contract, he added. The trader expects Block to decline by 19% by November expiration, Khouw further mentioned.

SQ Price Action: The stocks of Block declined by 5.92% to settle at $55.93 on Thursday.

Photo courtesy of Block. 

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

