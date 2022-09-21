ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Options Action Expects 16% Downside For Homebuilders, But Analyst Says Buy The Dip

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
September 21, 2022 8:19 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF XHB traded more than 2 times its average daily put volume on Tuesday. Meanwhile, a Keybanc analyst is advising investors to buy the dip in homebuilder stocks.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 3,056 of the November 49 puts at an average price of 89 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders expect SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF RH to decline by at least 16% over by November expiration, he added.

Also Read: Analyst Remains Bearish On Real Estate iBuyers: 'Fundamentals Are Going To Turn Worse Before They Get Better'

“As rates have gone higher, so has the interest in puts on XHB, which has more than quintupled since late March,” Khouw stated.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas