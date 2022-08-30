Traders Anticipating More Downside For SPDR S&P 500 ETF

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded 1.3 times its average daily put volume on Monday. This may not sound like a big increase, but it's more than a million extra put contracts traded, he added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 45,286 of the September-9 weekly 359-puts at an average price of 34 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders bet $1.5 million that SPDR S&P 500 ETF will decline by at least 11% by the end of next week.

Also Read: Alibaba Rival Gets 'Buy' Rating From Analyst: As Giants Slowed Down, This Company 'Surprised' With Fast Revenue Growth

SPY Price Action: Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF declined by 0.66% to settle at $402.63 on Monday.