ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Traders Anticipating More Downside For SPDR S&P 500 ETF

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 30, 2022 8:29 AM | 1 min read
Traders Anticipating More Downside For SPDR S&P 500 ETF

On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded 1.3 times its average daily put volume on Monday. This may not sound like a big increase, but it's more than a million extra put contracts traded, he added.

Check out other stocks making moves in the premarket.

There were buyers of 45,286 of the September-9 weekly 359-puts at an average price of 34 cents per contract, Khouw mentioned. Traders bet $1.5 million that SPDR S&P 500 ETF will decline by at least 11% by the end of next week.

Also Read: Alibaba Rival Gets 'Buy' Rating From Analyst: As Giants Slowed Down, This Company 'Surprised' With Fast Revenue Growth 

SPY Price Action: Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF declined by 0.66% to settle at $402.63 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNBCMichael KhouwOptimize AdvisorsShort IdeasOptionsMarketsMediaTrading Ideas