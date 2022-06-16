ñol

Traders Brace For Downside To Energy Stocks

by Priya Nigam, Benzinga Staff Writer
June 16, 2022 8:37 AM | 1 min read

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said that the some of the energy stocks are “becoming a way to play a leverage view on crude. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP traded 1.2 times its average daily volume on Wednesday, he added.

There was a buyer of 1,508 of the August 120 puts at $3.40 per contract on average, Zhang mentioned. The trader sees SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF falling at least 10% by August expiration. Such trades could be a hedge against a long equity position or an outright bearish position, he added.

