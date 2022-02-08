BZ Chart Of The Day: Time To Sell Bank Of America?

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Shares of Bank of America Corporation BAC are overbought and at resistance, which means it may be time to sell.

Resistance is a large concentration of sellers gathered around the same price. At resistance levels, there is more supply than demand for shares. Stocks tend to head lower after running into them.

That’s what happened to Bank of America's stock when it hit resistance around $50 in early January.

The shares are also overbought, which means they're trading at an extreme above their typical trading range. These conditions could attract sellers into the market. They will be expecting a reversal.

These two dynamics of being overbought while at resistance means there’s a chance the Bank of American rally is over.

