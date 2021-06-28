fbpx
QQQ
+ 3.27
346.19
+ 0.94%
DIA
-1.79
346.24
-0.52%
SPY
+ 0.15
426.46
+ 0.04%

Why Boeing Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 28, 2021 2:19 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading lower by 3.8% at $239 Monday afternoon amid weakness in air travel stocks as concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant cloud travel outlook.

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services and Boeing capital.

Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards.

Boeing has a 52-week high of $278.57 and a 52-week low of $141.58.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Boeing And Disney Lead The DIA Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher Thursday amid President Joe Biden declaring that the White House had struck an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators. Investors also continue to weigh recent comments from Fed Chair Powell, who indicated inflationary pressures would abate. read more

Boeing And Cisco Lead The Dow Jones Higher Monday

U.S. Indices were trading sharply higher Monday as the market rebounds from last week's weakness following a shift in the Fed's policy. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, AMC, Disney, GM, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls the iPhone maker, an aerospace giant and big banks. The EV leader, an entertainment giant and movie theater operators were among the bearish calls seen. read more

Microsoft, Apple And Intel Lead The Dow Jones Higher Friday

Major U.S. indices were trading higher Friday following a better-than-expected May unemployment rate, boosting sentiment surrounding an economic comeback. read more