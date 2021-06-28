Why Boeing Shares Are Moving Today

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares are trading lower by 3.8% at $239 Monday afternoon amid weakness in air travel stocks as concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant cloud travel outlook.

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services and Boeing capital.

Boeing's commercial airplanes segment generally produces about 60% of sales and two-thirds of operating profit, and it competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft ranging from 130 seats upwards.

Boeing has a 52-week high of $278.57 and a 52-week low of $141.58.