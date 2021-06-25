fbpx
QQQ
-0.44
350.33
-0.13%
DIA
+ 2.44
339.54
+ 0.71%
SPY
+ 1.19
423.91
+ 0.28%

Why GameStop Shares Are Trading Lower Today

byHenry Khederian
June 25, 2021 12:11 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares are trading lower by around 4.2% at $203.27 as the stock continues to pull back following its recent retail-driven surge.

According to data from Swaggy Stocks, GME is the 12th-most-mentioned ticker for Friday on the popular subreddit WallStreetBets. GameStop shares are trading lower by 7% since the opening bell Monday.

GameStop is a U.S. multichannel video game, consumer electronics and services retailer. The company operates across Europe, Canada, Australia and the United States.

GameStop sells new and second-hand video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, and video game accessories, mainly through GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores and international e-commerce sites.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Nokia Stock Is Squeezing Friday — And What's Next

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) received an upgrade from Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval from Neutral to Buy on Friday morning.  The stock gapped up 3% and started running higher. read more

'The Big Short' Fame's Michael Burry Takes Bearish Stand On Bitcoin After Earlier Warning On 'Mother Of All Crashes'

Michael Burry — hedge fund manager, investor, and physician— has repeated his bearish stance on Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) days after issuing a grim warning, which prophesied losses on trendy assets approaching “the size of countries.” read more

Michael Burry Issues Grim Warning On Cryptocurrency, Stonks: Losses Will 'Approach The Size Of Countries'

Scion Asset Management founder Michael Burry issued a series of tweets last week warning retail traders about cryptocurrencies and the so-called Stonks — the stocks unusually favored by retail investors — according to a Bloomberg News read more

Tesla Joins Top WallStreetBets Interests As Stock Surges; Clover Health Tops The Chart

Electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has emerged as one of the most discussed names on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum, while Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV), ContextLogic Inc.</ read more