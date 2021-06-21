fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.80
340.83
+ 0.53%
DIA
+ 5.46
327.50
+ 1.64%
SPY
+ 5.65
409.27
+ 1.36%
TLT
-2.17
147.90
-1.49%
GLD
+ 2.06
162.87
+ 1.25%

Why Uber Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 21, 2021 1:55 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Uber Shares Are Moving Today

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) shares are trading lower by 3.4% at $48 after the company announced it inked an agreement with Cornershop Global LLC's minority shareholders to acquire its remaining 47% stake in online grocery provider Cornershop for 29 million Uber shares.

Uber is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing."

Uber is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 110 million users that order rides or foods at least once a month. Approximately 76% of its gross revenue comes from ride-sharing and 22% from food delivery.

Photo courtesy of Uber. 

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

What's Up With Uber Stock Today?

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) shares are trading lower by 5.9% at $43.48. Weakness appears related to a dip in growth stocks following U.S. inflation data. The stock has also been under pressure recently amid regulatory concerns, which could impact the classification of its drivers. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Coinbase, Disney, Nike, Uber And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker and software and aerospace giants. read more

Joe Terranova Says He Sold His Position In Uber

Joe Terranova, the chief market strategist for Virtus Investment Partners, sold his position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) he said Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report." read more

Cisco And IBM Lead The Dow Jones Higher Thursday

U.S. indices were trading higher, rebounding after the recent dip amid capital gains tax hike concerns and as investors await several notable earnings reports next week. read more