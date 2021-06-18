fbpx
QQQ
-1.70
347.04
-0.49%
DIA
-5.37
344.02
-1.59%
SPY
-5.61
427.58
-1.33%
TLT
+ 1.73
141.31
+ 1.21%
GLD
+ 0.43
165.42
+ 0.26%

ORPH Stock Price Falls Over 40%: Why It Happened

byHenry Khederian
June 18, 2021 10:29 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Orphazyme A S ADR (NASDAQ:ORPH) shares are trading lower by 42% at $8.41 Friday morning after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its treatment for Niemann-Pick Disease Type C and also cut its FY2021 outlook.

See Also: Orphazyme Wild Party At Risk As FDA Rejects Its Rare Neurodegenerative Disease Drug

Orphazyme is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company harnessing the amplification of Heat Shock Proteins. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative rare diseases.

The company's lead candidate, Arimoclomol, is in development for four severe orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher disease, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) and Inclusion Body Myositis (IBM).

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

PayPal And Facebook Lead The Nasdaq Lower Wednesday

U.S. indices were trading lower Wednesday afternoon after the Federal Reserve held rates constant but raised its inflation expectations for 2021-2023. read more