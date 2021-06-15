fbpx
Why Nikola Shares Are Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 15, 2021 2:51 pm
Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) shares are trading lower by 10% at $15.50 after the company on Monday entered a purchase and registration rights agreement with Tumim Stone Capital for the sale of up to $300 million of common stock.

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles. Nikola operates in two business units, Truck and Energy.

The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul and long-haul trucking sectors.

The Energy business unit focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric customers.

