fbpx
QQQ
-2.54
324.76
-0.79%
DIA
-4.17
345.28
-1.22%
SPY
-4.32
416.26
-1.05%
TLT
+ 0.48
135.97
+ 0.35%
GLD
+ 1.40
173.64
+ 0.8%

What's Going On With Square Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 19, 2021 10:59 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading lower by 2.5% at $197.93 Wednesday morning amid a decrease in the price of bitcoin.

Square found support around the $205 level in January and March. This level has also been support over the past week, but that may be about to change. On Wednesday morning, shares are trading below the support level… Read More

Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. Square also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Short Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

3 Robinhood Favorites Break Important Support Levels

NIO Inc. read more

Square Stock Tests Key Support For Fourth Time: Should Traders Be Wary?

Square Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares traded lower Thursday amid overall market weakness. read more

3 Reddit Stocks In Meltdown Mode: Is A Rally On The Horizon?

Stocks are always doing one of three things: Moving higher, moving lower or staying the same. When they're moving higher the bulls (buyers) control the market. If a stock is moving lower, the bears (sellers) are in charge. If prices aren’t moving, the bulls and bears have equal power. read more

3 Robinhood Stocks With Significant Resistance Overhead

Don’t count on Robinhood favorites Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) or Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: read more