What's Going On With Square Stock Today?

Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) shares are trading lower by 2.5% at $197.93 Wednesday morning amid a decrease in the price of bitcoin.

Square found support around the $205 level in January and March. This level has also been support over the past week, but that may be about to change. On Wednesday morning, shares are trading below the support level… Read More

Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. Square also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.