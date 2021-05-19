fbpx
QQQ
-4.14
326.36
-1.28%
DIA
-5.15
346.26
-1.51%
SPY
-6.07
418.01
-1.47%

Is Square Stock About To Breakdown?

byMark Putrino
May 19, 2021 9:45 am
Is Square Stock About To Breakdown?

It looks like the sell-off in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is going to continue.

The stock found support around the $205 level in January and March. This level has also been support over the past week, but that may be about to change.

On Wednesday morning, shares are trading below the support level. This could mean the buyers who created the support are gone. With this demand off of the market, the stage may be set for the downtrend to resume.

sq_6.png

