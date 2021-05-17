What's Happening With Tencent Music Stock?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – ADR (NYSE:TME) shares are trading lower by 2.1% at $14.98 in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Tencent Music reported quarterly earnings of 8 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 9 cents per share. Tencent Music also reported quarterly sales of $1.19 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.20 billion.

Tencent Music is an online music entertainment platform in China. Its platform comprises online music, online karaoke and music-centric live streaming services, supported by content offerings, technology and data.