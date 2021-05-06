Nemaura Medical Stages Epic Reversal

Shares of Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) may be about to drop even more than they have so far today.

On Wednesday, the bulls were firmly in control. The stock opened at $4.87 and rallied over the day to close at $11.06.

The stock is staging an epic reversal in Thursday's session. The bulls were still in charge during the morning, taking it up to $15.54.

Then the bears took over.

They have knocked it all the way down to current levels around $10.80. When a stock rips to new highs but then turns around and closes below the previous day’s closing price, it shows up on the chart as a reversal pattern.

A reversal pattern is an illustration of a change of leadership. In this case, it’s the bears taking it away from the bulls. If the stock closes below $11.06, there’s a good chance shares drop again.