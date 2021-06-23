How To Watch Playboy Group CEO Ben Kohn Benzinga's 'Power Hour' Today
On Wednesday's edition of the Zingernation Power Hour, "Hot Stocks" Luke Jacobi and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick will be joined by Playboy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Ben Kohn.
Playboy has been one of the top-performing SPACs in 2021, buoyed by its entrance in the non-fungible token (NFT) space. The company also recently announced a 4.72 million share offering at $46 per share.
Kohn will be joining the show at 12:30 ET. You can watch the full stream below, or click here to watch
About The Power Hour
Benzinga’s Zingernation Power Hour follows Benzinga’s CEO Jason Raznick and “Hot Stocks” Luke Jacobi as they discuss the stocks they love and hate. The show streams live weekdays from Noon-1 pm ET on Benzinga's Youtube, Twitter, and Twitch.
Meet The Hosts
Jason Raznick
"Hot Stocks" Luke Jacobi
