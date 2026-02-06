Sirius XM shares are retreating from recent levels. Why is SIRI stock dropping?

Subscriber Loss Overshadows Mixed Q4 Results For SiriusXM

SiriusXM this week reported mixed fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 results, with total revenue of $2.19 billion coming in flat year- over-year but slightly above analyst expectations, while GAAP earnings significantly missed estimates.

The drop in subscribers has raised concerns about the company’s ability to maintain its revenue streams. The decline in subscriber numbers was a critical factor that influenced the stock’s performance, as it highlighted challenges in retaining customers amidst increasing competition in the streaming sector.

The company’s stock had previously gained on Thursday following the earnings report, but the subscriber loss potentially overshadowed any positive financial metrics reported.

SIRI Technical Analysis

Sirius XM is trading 3.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) but is 0.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term strength while struggling in the longer term. Shares have decreased 17.29%

over the past year and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, suggesting ongoing weakness.

The RSI is at 68.39, which is considered neutral territory, while the MACD is above its signal line, indicating bullish momentum. This combination suggests that while the stock is not in an overbought condition, there is still potential for upward movement.

Key levels for traders to watch are:

Key Resistance : $23.00

: $23.00 Key Support: $20.50

The stock’s position relative to these levels will be crucial in determining its next moves. If it can hold above support, there may be opportunities for recovery, but failure to do so could lead to further declines.

SIRI’s Subscriber Loss Impact

Sirius XM reported a loss of 301,000 self-pay subscribers in Q4 2025.

This decline in subscribers is a critical concern for future revenue stability.

The company’s stock had initially gained following the earnings report but was later impacted by the subscriber loss revelation.

SIRI Price Action: Sirius XM Holdings shares were down 2.61% at $22.02 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock