GameStop Stock Rallies After-Hours — Ryan Cohen Buys 500,000 More Shares

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares rallied in Tuesday’s extended trading after CEO Ryan Cohen disclosed a massive purchase of the stock.

Cohen Likes The Stock

According to an SEC filing, Cohen purchased 500,000 additional shares of GameStop at a weighted average price of approximately $21.12 per share.

After Tuesday’s purchase, Cohen's total stake in the company is 41,582,626 shares, including approximately 3.7 million warrants. He now owns 9.2% of GameStop.

The filing notes that he has spent roughly $117.4 million of his own personal funds to build the position over time.

New Pay Plan

In early January, GameStop announced its board of directors granted Cohen a stock option award that will vest based on specific performance milestones, potentially reaching around $35 billion if the company achieves a market capitalization of $100 billion and a cumulative EBITDA of $10 billion.

Since Cohen joined the board, GameStop's market cap has surged from $1.3 billion to $9.3 billion, reflecting an increase of around 600%.

The company has also improved its financial health, moving from a net loss of $381.3 million in fiscal 2021 to a net income of $421.8 million over the last four fiscal quarters.

GME Price Action: GameStop shares climbed 3.41% to $21.82 in Tuesday’s extended trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock