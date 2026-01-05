Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTS) stock rose Monday after the company said it has produced a metal 3D-printed fuel tank that will be tested in space on its Vigoride-7 Orbital Service Vehicle.

Momentus plans to put the additively manufactured tank through flight testing on Vigoride-7, turning a manufacturing claim into an on-orbit proof point.

The tank was developed in collaboration with Velo3D Inc. (NASDAQ:VELO) , a provider of industrial metal printing systems used for aerospace-grade parts.

Why It Matters

The company states that additive manufacturing enables engineers to create shapes and internal features that are challenging to produce with conventional fabrication, potentially reducing both lead times and costs.

Momentus also framed the effort as a step toward supplying “space-rated” fuel tanks, hardware that often carries a premium because qualification and production can take time.

“Testing an additively manufactured fuel tank on Vigoride-7 is a major achievement for Momentus and a testament to the strength of our partnership with Velo3D,” said John Rood, Chief Executive Officer of Momentus. “Additive manufacturing opens new possibilities for spacecraft design and production, and this successful demonstration paves the way for broader adoption across our future missions.”

“Momentus is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in space transportation, and we’re proud to support their vision with our technology,” said Arun Jeldi, CEO of Velo3D.

“Our additive manufacturing platform enables aerospace innovators to design without compromise, and this fuel tank is a perfect example of how advanced manufacturing can deliver performance and reliability in space.”

Broader Exposure

Investors tracking the wider space ecosystem often watch funds such as the Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) and the ARK Space & Defense Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKX) alongside single-name movers.

MNTS Price Action: Momentus shares were up 48.08% at $8.50 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

