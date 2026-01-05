China Strength Fails To Offset Niu's Global Sales Slowdown

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) stock fell on Monday after the company disclosed a decline in sales volumes for the fourth quarter and full year 2025.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company sold 178,702 units, down from 226,634 units a year earlier, spanning its portfolio of e-motorcycles, e-mopeds, e-bicycles, kick scooters, and e-bikes.

The Beijing-based company sold 158,782 units in China during the quarter, down from 182,333 units a year earlier, while international sales fell to 19,920 units from 44,301 units in the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the full year 2025, total unit sales climbed to 1,197,978 units, up from 924,340 units in 2024. The total included 1,112,021 units sold in China, compared with 759,094 units a year earlier, and 85,957 units sold internationally, down from 165,246 units in 2024.

Weak China Market

Niu witnessed seasonal softness in China’s smart urban mobility market, along with demand pulled forward ahead of new national e-bicycle standards and a tougher year-over-year comparison, which led to a 13% decline in total unit sales.

Despite these factors, the FX “Windstorm” e-motorcycle, launched in late September, became the quarter’s best-selling model, particularly among Gen Z riders.

The company’s newly introduced, standards-compliant e-bicycles saw a strong early reception, which supported Niu’s plans to further expand its product portfolio in line with evolving market demand.

Promising International Market

The company gained momentum and expects further growth in 2026, driven by product upgrades and targeted regional expansion.

Also, the company is refining its micromobility strategy to navigate a challenging and dynamic operating environment.

Recent Earnings

In November 2025, Niu reported a quarterly revenue growth of 65.4% year-over-year (Y/Y) to $237.94 million (1.69 billion Chinese yuan), driven by a 49.1% increase in sales volume complemented by an 11.0% increase in revenues per e-scooter.

Adjusted EPADS came in at 14 cents, reversing a loss of 7 cents a year earlier.

NIU Price Action: Niu shares were down 3.59% at $3.02 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

