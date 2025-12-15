Ford Announces Big Changes Aimed At Driving Profitable Growth, Shares Rise After Hours

Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) shares are trading higher in Monday’s after-hours session after the company provided a series of updates and raised its 2025 EBIT guidance.

Ford Motor stock is building positive momentum. What’s pushing F stock higher?

What To Know: Ford announced plans to shift its focus to higher-return opportunities, including leveraging its U.S. manufacturing footprint to add trucks and vans to its lineup and launch a high-growth battery energy storage business.

Ford said it will expand customer choice for hybrid models as the company anticipates that 50% of global volumes will be hybrids and EVs by 2030. Ford said it will concentrate its North American EV development on its new, low-cost, flexible Universal EV Platform, with the first vehicle being a fully connected midsize pickup truck starting in 2027.

Ford’s plans to shift its next-generation F-150 Lightning plans to accommodate extended-range features. Production of the current generation of F-150 Lightning has concluded. Ford Model e is now expected to reach profitability by 2029, with improvements beginning in 2026.

Ford said it will repurpose its production facilities in Tennessee and Ohio to expand its Truck and Van efforts. The Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center will be renamed the Tennessee Truck Plant. The company’s Ohio assembly plant will become a central hub for Ford Pro.

“This is a customer-driven shift to create a stronger, more resilient and more profitable Ford,” said Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford.

“The operating reality has changed, and we are redeploying capital into higher-return growth opportunities: Ford Pro, our market-leading trucks and vans, hybrids and high-margin opportunities like our new battery energy storage business.”

Ford plans to launch a new battery energy storage system business to take part in the large demand for battery energy storage from data centers. The company said it will invest about $2 billion over the next two years to scale the new business.

In connection with the actions announced Monday, Ford raised its 2025 EBIT guidance to approximately $7 billion and reaffirmed its full-year free cash flow guidance of $2 billion to $3 billion. The company noted that it’s currently trending toward the high end of this range.

Ford expects to record about $19.5 billion in special items charges, largely related to EV business changes, with the majority being recognized in the fourth quarter.

Ford will report fourth-quarter financial results on Feb. 10, 2026. Analysts currently expect the automaker to report adjusted earnings of eight cents per share and revenue of $40.59 billion, according to Benzinga Pro.

F Price Action: Following the announcements, Ford shares jumped to around $14 before pulling back slightly. The stock was up 1.03% in after-hours, trading at $13.79 at the time of publication on Monday, per Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com