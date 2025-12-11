CoreWeave Stock Slips: What's Driving The Action?

CoreWeave Inc (CRWV) stock is trading lower Thursday afternoon, caught in a broader tech sell-off triggered by Oracle Corp’s mixed fiscal second-quarter earnings. Here’s what investors need to know.

CoreWeave stock is facing resistance. What’s driving CRWV stock lower?

What To Know: While Oracle reported record backlog growth, its revenue of $16.06 billion missed analyst estimates, prompting multiple price target cuts and dragging down the cloud and cloud infrastructure sectors.

The decline in CoreWeave stock is driven by concerns regarding the sustainability of the AI infrastructure trade. First, Oracle's report reignited fears of an AI bubble where massive capital expenditures are outpacing immediate revenue returns.

Oracle raised its fiscal 2026 capital expenditure guidance significantly to fund data centers, yet its revenue miss suggests monetization may be lagging, a direct warning sign for CoreWeave, whose entire business model relies on capital-intensive GPU rentals.

During the earnings call, Oracle Co-CEO Clay Magouyrk explicitly differentiated Oracle from “AI infrastructure neo-clouds” (like CoreWeave), arguing that Oracle's diverse capabilities offer a competitive moat these specialized firms lack.

Investors fear that if a giant like Oracle is facing margin pressure and revenue hurdles despite unprecedented demand, smaller, highly leveraged pure-play rivals like CoreWeave may face even steeper challenges in maintaining profitability and justifying their valuations in a high-interest environment.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Highlighting the stock’s current weakness, Benzinga Edge data assigns a low Value score of 6.26, while technical indicators confirm bearish price trends across short, medium and long-term timeframes.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were down 2.68% at $85.86 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

This decline positions the stock significantly below its key moving averages, with the 50-day moving average at $108.50, indicating that CoreWeave is trading approximately 23.9% below this level.

Similarly, the stock is also trading about 21.8% below its 200-day moving average of $105.56, suggesting a bearish trend in the medium to long term.

Image: Shutterstock