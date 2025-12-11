What's Going On With Oracle Stock Thursday?

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shares are trading lower Thursday after the company reported second quarter revenue below estimates on Wednesday. Multiple analysts lowered their price targets on the stock following the report.

What To Know: Oracle reported revenue of $16.05 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $16.21 billion. In addition, the company reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.26, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64.

Oracle highlighted strong cloud momentum in the quarter, with cloud revenue up 34% year-over-year to $8 billion. Remaining Performance Obligations jumped 438% to $523 billion, supported by new multiyear commitments from Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) and others. Cloud infrastructure revenue climbed 68% to $4.1 billion, while software revenue fell 3% to $5.9 billion.

The company said quarterly results were helped by a $2.7 billion pre-tax gain from the sale of its interest in Ampere, adding that it no longer views designing its own chips as strategic. Oracle said it is shifting to a "chip neutral" approach so it can deploy whatever CPUs and GPUs customers prefer.

Management also pointed to strength in its multicloud database business, which grew 817% in the quarter as Oracle continued building out datacenters embedded within Amazon, Google and Microsoft cloud regions. Executives said the company is expanding its use of AI across datacenter software, databases and applications, noting that all top five AI models run on Oracle Cloud.

Analyst Changes: Following the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback maintained a Buy rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $350 to $275.

maintained a Buy rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $350 to $275. Bernstein analyst Mark L. Moerdler maintained an Outperform rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $364 to $339.

maintained an Outperform rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $364 to $339. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained an Outperform rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $355 to $270.

maintained an Outperform rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $355 to $270. B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $368 to $300.

maintained a Buy rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $368 to $300. Piper Sandler analyst Hannah Rudoff maintained an Overweight rating on Oracle and lowered the price target from $380 to $290.

ORCL Price Action: At the time of writing, Oracle shares are trading 13% lower at $193.98, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

