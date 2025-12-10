What's Going On With Lyft Shares Wednesday?

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) shares are trading lower Wednesday amid Waymo’s competitive momentum in autonomous cabs.

What To Know: Waymo said it delivered more than 14 million fully autonomous trips so far in 2025, tripling its public rides from last year. The company said it began serving more than 1 million fully driverless rides each month this spring and is on track to reach 1 million rides per week by the end of 2026.

Riders spent more than 3.8 million hours in Waymo vehicles this year, according to the company. Waymo also highlighted reduced crash rates, stating its operations achieved more than a tenfold reduction in serious injury or worse crashes compared to human drivers.

Waymo said it plans to lay the groundwork for ride-hailing operations in more than 20 additional cities in 2026, including Tokyo and London. The company also noted expanded airport access after receiving permits to serve riders at San Jose Mineta International Airport and San Francisco International Airport, and it recently began offering fully autonomous employee rides at Miami International Airport.

Riders can now view personalized Year in Review statistics in the Waymo app, including a new "Waymotype" based on their activity.

The company said it expects continued growth next year as it expands freeway service, airport operations and partnerships with community organizations focused on accessibility and safer streets.

Lyft shares are under pressure as investors weigh Waymo's accelerating scale, expanding geographic footprint and rising ride volumes, developments that highlight a growing competitive threat to traditional ride-hailing models.

LYFT Price Action: At the time of writing, Lyft shares are trading 7.90% lower at $20.86, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

