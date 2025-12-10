What's Going On With SoFi Technologies Stock Wednesday?

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SOFI) shares are trading marginally higher Wednesday afternoon, rebounding from dilution concerns surrounding a recent $1.5 billion equity offering as the market awaits the Federal Reserve's critical interest rate decision. Here’s what investors need to know.

SoFi Technologies stock is trading at elevated levels. What’s ahead for SOFI stock?

What To Know: Sentiment is bolstered by the launch of the “SoFi Smart Card,” a new all-in-one product offering 5% grocery cashback designed to drive user retention, alongside a strategic partnership with Templum for private market investing. While these innovations diversify revenue, the looming Fed announcement remains the central catalyst for the stock’s trajectory.

For investors, the implications of a rate cut extend far beyond general market sentiment. SoFi's growth narrative relies heavily on a resurgence in student loan and mortgage refinancing, volumes that have been evaporated by high interest rates.

A confirmation of easing rates is essential to lower borrowing costs for consumers, making refinancing attractive again and potentially unlocking a massive volume boom in 2026. Beyond origination, SoFi's banking model stands to benefit significantly from improved net interest margins.

High rates currently force the company to pay steep yields to attract deposits, increasing their cost of funding. A rate cut cycle would alleviate this pressure, widening the profitable spread between what SoFi pays depositors and what it earns on loans.

Finally, as a high-growth fintech, SoFi is a long-duration asset, meaning its valuation is hypersensitive to the discount rate. A lower projected rate path instantly increases the present value of its future cash flows, uncapping upside potential.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge data underscores the company’s underlying potential with a massive Growth score of 95.80 and a Momentum score of 92.54, suggesting strong fundamentals despite the negative short-term price trend.

SOFI Price Action: SoFi Technologies shares were up 0.50% at $26.96 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The stock is currently trading approximately 4.3% below its 50-day moving average of $28.17, indicating a potential resistance level that may need to be overcome for further upward momentum.

In contrast, it is trading approximately 33.6% above its 200-day moving average of $20.18, suggesting a strong long-term bullish trend.

Image: Shutterstock