Airbus Software Glitch Triggers Global Jet Fix — Most A320s Now Updated

Airbus (OTC:EADSY) shares are trading lower Monday after the company reported a software glitch issue affecting its A320 family aircraft. The company on Monday announced the majority of aircraft have now received the necessary modification.

What To Know: According to Reuters, Airbus fleets were returning toward normal operations after the planemaker pushed through software changes faster than expected. Airlines across multiple regions completed a rapid retrofit following the discovery of a vulnerability linked to solar flares in a recent mid-air incident involving a JetBlue A320.

Airbus said most of the roughly 6,000 affected A320-family jets have now been modified, with fewer than 100 still requiring work. Some aircraft need a longer process, and Avianca has paused bookings until Dec. 8, while JetBlue planned to cancel about 20 flights for Monday.

The recall — described as one of the broadest emergency actions in the company's history — initially caused uncertainty for airlines as operators worked to identify which aircraft required updates. Engineers later narrowed down the list, and several carriers said the number of affected jets was lower than initially estimated.

The fix involved reverting to an earlier version of the software that controls nose-angle functions. Some airlines faced delays due to the limited availability of data loaders needed for the update. EasyJet and Wizz Air said they completed the modifications without canceling flights.

Questions remain about older A320-family jets that will require replacement computers rather than a software reset amid global chip shortages. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury issued a public apology as the company faced heightened global safety attention.

See Also:

EADSY Price Action: At the time of writing, Airbus shares are trading 2.35% lower at $56.39, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock