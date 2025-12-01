Dogecoin Is Down Monday: Here's Why Bitcoin Is Dragging It Lower

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is trading lower Monday morning, hovering near $0.133, as a cascade of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) liquidations drags the broader digital asset market into the red.

What To Know: With Bitcoin tumbling below $85,000 early Monday amid rising Japanese bond yields and over $637 million in leverage washouts, meme coins have suffered a disproportionate hit, technically breaking key monthly support trendlines.

The mechanism driving Dogecoin's decline is a specific interplay of market structure and risk coupling. Bitcoin functions as the reserve currency for the crypto ecosystem. When Bitcoin's price collapses, it triggers automated high-frequency trading algorithms to sell altcoins like Dogecoin to manage risk exposure.

Because deep liquidity exists in DOGE/BTC trading pairs, a drop in Bitcoin's value forces a mathematical repricing of Dogecoin to maintain arbitrage equilibrium.

Furthermore, Dogecoin sits further out on the risk curve. During liquidity crunches, like the one caused by Monday’s spiking bond yields, capital flees the most speculative assets first. Until Bitcoin reclaims the $88,000 supply zone, Dogecoin remains tethered to this downside volatility.

Image: Shutterstock