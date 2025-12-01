What's Up With The Rise In Amazon Stock Monday?

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares are trading higher on Monday after Black Friday online sales reached new highs, aided by the increased use of AI‑driven shopping tools.

What To Know: Reuters reported that U.S. shoppers spent a record $11.8 billion online on Black Friday, up 9.1% from last year, as many avoided crowded stores and turned to chatbots to find deals and snag discounts. Adobe Analytics, which tracks 1 trillion visits to retail sites, said AI‑driven traffic to U.S. retailers shot up 805% compared to 2024.

Mastercard SpendingPulse highlighted that overall e‑commerce sales grew 10.4% on Black Friday, outpacing the 1.7% growth of in‑store sales.

Salesforce reported that U.S. shoppers spent $18 billion online on Black Friday, up 3% from last year. Globally, AI tools and digital agents influenced $14.2 billion in online sales, with $3 billion of that total coming from the U.S.

The surge points to an ever larger Cyber Monday. Adobe projects the annual online sales event will generate $14.2 billion in sales, a 6.3% increase year‑over‑year, making it the largest online shopping day of 2025.

AI assistants such as Amazon's Rufus helped shoppers find bargains more quickly.

"Consumers are using new tools to get to what they need faster," said Suzy Davidkhanian, an analyst at eMarketer. "Gift giving can be stressful, and large language models make the discovery process feel quicker and more guided."

Separately, Amazon and Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) shared results from an AI‑powered project aimed at boosting energy efficiency in Amazon Grocery fulfillment centers. The initial deployment at the three pilot sites in North America cut energy use by nearly 15% — more than double the original goal.

Building on that success, the companies plan to roll out the technology across more than 30 Amazon Grocery fulfillment and distribution centers in the U.S., with pilots in grocery stores expected to begin in 2026.

Amazon has seen mixed analyst ratings recently, with most maintaining a positive view on the company. On Monday, Oppenheimer maintained its outperform rating and set a target of $305, up from $290, which may be helping boost shares to start the week. Similar confidence was recently shown by Rosenblatt, which kept its buy rating and $305 target at the end of November.

However, not all analysts are as bullish. On Nov. 18, Rothschild & Co downgraded Amazon to neutral from buy and set a lower target of $250. In contrast, Mizuho maintained an outperform rating on Nov. 4, raising its target to $315 from the previous $300, making it the most bullish among recent analyst adjustments.

AMZN Price Action: Amazon shares were up 0.56% at $234.52 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

