Webull (BULL) Stock Is Bouncing Off All-Time Lows: What's Going On?

Webull Corp (NASDAQ:BULL) shares are trading higher Wednesday morning as investors continue to weigh the online brokerage's strong third-quarter results amid growing expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Webull reported revenue of $156.9 million, up 55% year over year and ahead of $135.6 million in forecasts. Earnings reached seven cents per share versus estimates of two cents, and the company swung to net income of $21.7 million from a loss a year earlier.

Customer assets surged 84% to a record $21.2 billion, funded accounts rose 9% to 4.93 million and registered users climbed 17% to 25.9 million. Equity trading volume jumped 71% to $204 billion, options contracts increased 24% to 147 million, and Webull ended the quarter with $654.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Those metrics make BULL highly sensitive to monetary policy. A December rate cut would lower short-term funding costs for Webull's margin lending while supporting higher equity prices, which directly expand client assets and trading volumes.

Lower risk-free yields also tend to boost valuations for growth and tech shares that dominate Webull's retail client base, encouraging options and leverage activity on the platform. With futures markets implying odds above 80% for a December cut, traders could be bidding up BULL Wednesday morning on the prospect of stronger 2026 earnings.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge’s Value score for BULL sits at 16.43, indicating a cautious valuation profile among its peers.

BULL Price Action: Webull shares were up 5.75% at $9.19 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

