Here's Why Barnes & Noble Education (BNED) Stock Is Skyrocketing Tuesday

Barnes & Noble Education Inc (NYSE:BNED) stock is trading sharply higher Tuesday morning after the company released promising preliminary financial results and announced the conclusion of an internal accounting investigation. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Investors responded positively to the company’s financial turnaround announced on Tuesday. For the fiscal year ended May 3, 2025, Barnes & Noble expects preliminary revenue of $1.6 billion, a 2.6% increase year-over-year, alongside a 7.5% rise in comparable store sales.

More notably, the company projects a swing to profitability for the first half of fiscal 2026, anticipating net income between $3.0 million and $8.0 million, a sharp reversal from the previous year’s loss.

Market sentiment was further lifted by the resolution of an audit investigation, which confirmed that accounting irregularities were the isolated actions of a single, now-terminated employee who made improper manual journal entries.

Operational highlights included a 25.3% revenue jump in the “First Day” course material program and a strengthened balance sheet, with net debt expected to decrease by nearly $92 million year-over-year.

CEO Jonathan Shar emphasized that the company is now focused on building momentum through strong execution.

BNED Price Action: Barnes & Noble Education shares were up 36.7% at $9.14 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

