Sportradar (SRAD) Shares Slide Following Critical Bear Cave Report

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) shares are trading lower Thursday morning following a report from The Bear Cave titled, “Problems at Sportradar Group.”

What To Know: The bearish newsletter argues investors overestimate the company's business moat and alleges the firm facilitates the very “crooked gambling” it claims to police.

Benzinga has reached out to Sportradar for comment on the report.

The investigation highlights allegations that Sportradar serves “grey market” operators, including 188Bet and Stake, and powers platforms in jurisdictions where betting is illegal, such as Vietnam.

The report further cites a recent German documentary revealing Sportradar scouts collecting live data at amateur games against team wishes, which The Bear Cave claims undermines sports integrity and incentivizes match-fixing.

Beyond compliance risks, the report warns of significant business headwinds, citing “talent drain” and a corporate culture of “stagnation.”

The Bear Cave contends Sportradar faces increasing pressure from lower-cost competitors and the rapid rise of prediction markets, which may eventually bypass the official league data mandates that currently protect Sportradar's margins.

SRAD Price Action: Sportradar shares were down 6.41% at $20.31 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

