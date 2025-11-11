Jacobs Bags UK Public Sector Advisory Contract Through 2027

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) shares are trading higher premarket on Tuesday. The move follows the announcement that the company has won a contract as a supplier on the U.K. Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) Management Consultancy Framework Four (MCF4), Lot 8 – Infrastructure.

J shares are climbing with conviction. See the full story here

The framework enables public sector organizations to access affordable and efficient advisory services.

Details

As per the contract, Jacobs will provide advisory services to public sector clients under the framework through 2027.

In particular, Jacobs will provide infrastructure-focused advisory services across its U.K. markets, leveraging its strategic partnership with PA Consulting to support clients in strategy and transformation through collaboration on Lot 2, Lot 3, and Lot 4.

Jacobs Executive Vice President for Europe, Richard Sanderson , added, "Building on our role on the previous framework, we bring deep technical knowledge and experience across the full program lifecycle – from strategy through delivery – to help clients achieve better outcomes for communities and taxpayers."

Recent Key Developments

Last week, Jacobs got a nine-year contract with JXN Water to operate and maintain Jackson, Mississippi's wastewater infrastructure.

The contract expands its existing water services role and strengthens its support of the city's critical water systems.

Also, Jacobs, in partnership with AECOM, won a contract from New Murabba Development Company to deliver design services for The Mukaab, the centerpiece of Riyadh's New Murabba project.

J Price Action: Jacobs Solutions shares were up 4.97% at $161.94 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock