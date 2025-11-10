Oklo Stock Slides Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: What Investors Need To Know

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading lower Monday, continuing a period of significant volatility as investors await the company's third-quarter earnings report. The results are scheduled for release on Tuesday after the market close.

What To Know: Wall Street analysts have set a consensus forecast for a loss of 13 cents per share for the quarter. As a pre-revenue company, Oklo is not expected to report any revenue. The company, which aims to build compact nuclear reactors for AI data centers, has seen its stock pull back from recent highs.

The recent pressure in shares follows several key developments, including a recent Form S-3 filing that allows the company to sell up to $3.5 billion in securities to fund future operations.

Analyst sentiment on the high-valuation startup remains mixed. Recent downgrades to Neutral from BofA Securities and Seaport Global contrast with new Buy initiations from firms like Canaccord Genuity and Barclays.

Oklo stock has staged a fierce 400% year-to-date rally as AI development continues to progress and power demand for AI data centers booms. Oklo plans to deploy its first nuclear power plant in late 2027 or early 2028.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Benzinga Edge Rankings highlight a key strength for the stock, showing a very high Momentum score of 98.91.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 1.57% at $110.82 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

