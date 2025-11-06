Oklo Stock Slides As Fed Comments Add To Market Jitters

Oklo Inc (NYSE:OKLO) shares are trading lower Thursday afternoon, giving back gains from Wednesday’s rebound as the company heads into its earnings report next week. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Oklo stock is moving with the broader market, as major indexes are down. Market sentiment is cautious after Fed official Austan Goolsbee expressed uncertainty regarding future rate cuts. Goolsbee noted that the prolonged government shutdown has prevented the release of recent inflation data, making the Fed’s path forward unclear.

Oklo, which aims to build compact nuclear reactors for AI data centers, has seen significant volatility. The stock’s decline Tuesday was linked to weakness in the AI sector following Palantir’s results. Pressure also stems from a recent S-3 filing, allowing Oklo to sell up to $3.5 billion in securities to fund future operations.

Investors are now focused on the company’s third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release after the market closes on Nov. 11.

Wall Street analysts are forecasting a consensus loss of 13 cents per share for the quarter. Ratings on the stock remain mixed, reflecting differing views on the nuclear startup’s valuation. Recent downgrades from BofA Securities and Seaport Global contrast with Buy ratings from Canaccord Genuity and Barclays.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, Oklo stock boasts a high Momentum score of 99.10.

OKLO Price Action: Oklo shares were down 10.67% at $108.30 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

