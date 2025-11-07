CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Slides As Investors Look Ahead To Q3 Earnings

Shares of AI cloud specialist CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) are trading lower Friday afternoon, continuing a multi-day slide as investors appear to take profits ahead of the company’s upcoming earnings report. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The decline comes despite a week of bullish announcements. On Wednesday, CoreWeave announced a major partnership with CrowdStrike to power and secure the AI cloud for the “agentic era.”

This news followed the launch of its new AI Object Storage solution and a deal securing Nvidia-backed Poolside as the anchor tenant for its “Project Horizon,” which will utilize 40,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs.

Thursday’s broader market downturn, sparked by Fed commentary on uncertain rate cuts, seems to have broken the stock’s momentum. Wall Street sentiment remains strong, with analysts at MoffettNathanson forecasting revenue to multiply nearly fivefold by 2028.

Investors are now focused on CoreWeave’s third-quarter earnings, which are scheduled for release after the market closes on Nov. 10. Consensus estimates project a loss of 52 cents per share on $1.28 billion in revenue.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge stock rankings, CRWV’s price trend is currently negative across short, medium and long-term timeframes.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were down 3.68% at $103.00 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

