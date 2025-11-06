Why CoreWeave (CRWV) Stock Are Falling Thursday

Shares of AI cloud specialist CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ:CRWV) are trading lower Thursday afternoon, caught in a broader market downturn. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Major indexes fell as investors processed comments from the Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, who expressed uncertainty about further rate cuts, citing a lack of recent inflation data due to the prolonged government shutdown.

The intraday dip comes despite a flurry of positive catalysts for the company. CoreWeave recently announced a major partnership with the Nvidia-backed AI firm Poolside, serving as the anchor tenant for its Project Horizon with a cluster of over 40,000 Nvidia GB300 GPUs.

This follows the launch of its new CoreWeave AI Object Storage solution, designed to lower costs and increase efficiency for AI workloads. Analysts have been highly bullish, with one MoffettNathanson expert forecasting revenue could multiply nearly 5x by 2028, driven by major clients such as Microsoft and OpenAI.

Investors are now focused on CoreWeave’s third-quarter earnings report, scheduled for Nov. 10. Consensus estimates project an EPS loss of 52 cents on $1.28 billion in quarterly revenue.

Wall Street sentiment remains strong. Firms like Cantor Fitzgerald, Evercore ISI and Wells Fargo have recently reiterated Buy ratings or upgraded the stock, with several increasing their price targets.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge rankings, the stock’s long-term price trend remains positive, even as its short and medium-term trends are currently negative.

CRWV Price Action: CoreWeave shares were down 6.21% at $107.32 Thursday afternoon, according to Benzinga Pro data.

