Why Is Netflix Stock Up Today?

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) are rising Friday after the company announced a significant change to its stock.

What To Know: Netflix announced a ten-for-one forward stock split of the company’s common stock.

Shares were up slightly above opening price and trading around $1,119 at last check, according to Benzinga Pro.

Each shareholder of record as of the close of trading on Monday, November 10, 2025 will receive, after the close of trading on Friday, November 14, 2025, nine additional shares for every share held on the record date. Trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis at market open on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The company said the purpose of the stock split is to reset the market price of the Company’s common stock to a range that will be more accessible to employees who participate in the Company’s stock option program.

NFLX Analysis: Netflix is trading approximately 6.6% below its 50-day moving average of $1197.31, indicating a potential resistance level that may need to be overcome for a sustained upward trend. The stock is also trading just slightly below its 200-day moving average of $1120.42, which could act as a critical support level in the near term.

The recent price action has brought Netflix to a support level of $1087.30, which aligns closely with the 200-day moving average. If the stock were to break below this level, it could signal further weakness and potentially test the lower bounds of its 52-week range. Conversely, a rally above the resistance level of $1248.59 would suggest a strong bullish reversal, allowing for a more optimistic outlook for investors.

Year-to-date, Netflix has shown impressive performance, up 26.2%, reflecting strong market sentiment and investor confidence in its growth prospects.

NFLX Price Action: Shares were up 2.91% at $1120.52 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading within its 52-week range of $747.77 to $1341.15.

