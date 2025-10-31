Riot Platforms Stock Is Volatile Friday: What's Going On?

Shares of Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) are trading lower Friday morning. Shares are falling despite the company late Thursday reporting impressive third-quarter financial results that surpassed Wall Street expectations.

What To Know: The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner announced quarterly revenue of $180.2 million, beating analyst estimates of $172.6 million. Earnings came in at 26 cents per share, also exceeding the consensus forecast of 21 cents per share. Operationally, the company increased its Bitcoin production to 1,406 BTC, up from 1,104 in the same period last year.

Beyond the strong earnings, CEO Jason Les articulated a strategic shift, stating that Bitcoin mining is now viewed as a “means to an end.” The company plans to leverage its power infrastructure and cash flow to aggressively expand into the data center business, targeting the high-growth AI and high-performance computing sectors.

Following the report, analyst firm Needham reiterated its Buy rating on Riot and raised its price target from $19 to $28, signaling confidence in the company’s new strategic direction and financial performance.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Riot Platforms boasts a very strong Momentum score of 96.05.

